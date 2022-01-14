Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SULAGNA PANIGRAHI Sulagna Panigrahi contracts COVID19, cast and crew of 'Vidrohi' undergo tests

Actress Sulagna Panigrahi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine, the makers of her TV show said. The 34-year-old actor, who stars on Star Plus' "Vidrohi", went into isolation after she started showing symptoms, producers Subrat Sinha and Bodhisattva, Gaatha Films, LLP, said. Following Panigrahi's diagnosis, the team of the show got the entire cast and crew tested.

"Actress Sulagna Panigrahi who is an integral part of the TV show 'Vidrohi' has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority," the producers said in the statement.

Recently, "Vidrohi" actor Sharad Malhotra had also contracted the virus. The 38-year-old actor had tested positive on January 5, following which the shooting location of the show was fumigated.

On Thursday, Malhotra informed that he had recovered from COVID-19. "We're back, not positive but with tons of positivity #letsgetthispartystarted #virusfree," he wrote on Instagram.

Actors Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai also shared that their fourth-month-old son Nirvair had recovered from COVID-19. Merchantt, 40, had revealed last week that her son contracted the virus after his nanny tested positive for the virus.

"Hi guys.. it's my first Lohri, I am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank you all for the wishes and blessings," Merchantt said in an Instagram post on their son's behalf.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 16,420 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, around 41 per cent more than the previous day, while seven patients succumbed to the infection.

The overall infection tally of the city rose to 9,56,287 and death toll to 16,420, it said.