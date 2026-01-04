Sudha Chandran seen in deep spiritual trance at Mata Ki Chowki; viral video sparks concern | Watch A video of Sudha Chandran is going viral on social media. In this video, the dancer-actress appears to be in deep spiritual trance.

Indian television's renowned actress Sudha Chandran needs no introduction. On Sunday, a video of her has surfaced on social media, which surprised users. In this video, Sudha appears to be in a very deep spiritual trance at Mata Ki Chowki.

The actress can be seen surrounded by other devotees and were trying to calm the Naagin actress. However, Sudha, who seemed to be in deep trance, took her time to regain consciousness. Several videos from the day are going viral online and social media users also expressed concern over it.

Social media reaction

A user took to his Instagram account and commented under the post of Instant Bollywood, 'Jai Mata Di'. Another user wrote, 'Hope she is fine now'. 'Is she okay now,' read another comment.

Sudha Chandran's career

Actress Sudha Chandran has made a name for herself in households across India with her roles in serials like 'Naagin,' 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Kasturi,' and 'Kahiin Kissii Roz.' She is a brilliant dancer. She started learning dance at the age of 3. After losing her leg in an accident, Sudha Chandran made a comeback as a Bharatanatyam dancer and actress with the help of a prosthetic leg.

She acted in the film 'Mayuri,' based on her own life story, and later in its Hindi remake, 'Naache Mayuri.' She has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi films.

Sudha Chandran family

Sudha Chandran comes from a Tamil family in Mumbai, with father KD Chandran (an actor) and mother Thangam, plus siblings Jaya, Raji and Vijay. Reports suggest that the actress married Punjabi assistant director Ravi Dang in 1994 due to family opposition. They have no children, having chosen to focus on their careers.

