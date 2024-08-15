Stree 2 beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express to become biggest preview opener

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Chennai Express was released in 2013.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana-led Stree 2 is finally out in cinemas. The film was scheduled to release worldwide on August 15, 2024 alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa. However, the makers of Stree 2 decided put preview shows on independence Day eve recently, which has worked out well for them. Several shows were held for Stree 2 post 9:30 pm on Wednesday, which has created a new box office record for the film. Stree 2 has now surpassed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chennai Express in terms of preview collections and became the biggest preview opener of Bollywood.

As per Sacnilk, Stree 2 has minted Rs 8 crore from its preview shows on Wednesday, which is nearly Rs 1.25 crore more than Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express. The 2013 release earned Rs 6.75 crore nett as its preview collections.

Not only this, the first-day collections of Stree 2 is expected to be in the range of Rs 40 crore nett, as several shows on Thursday are already full or on the verge of getting houseful. If this trend continues, Stree 2 will easily breach the Rs 100 crore mark in its extended first weekend, despite facing competition from two big releases.

Stree 2 is released in cinemas alongside Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's actioner Vedaa.

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. Rajkummar, Shraddha, Abhishek, pankaj and Aparshakti are reprising their OG roles from its predecessor. The film is the top theatrical pic among the moviegers. India TV's Aseem Sharma rated Stree 2, four out of 5 stars and termed it 'one of the finest films of 2024'. Read the FULL REVIEW here

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, celebs celebrate Independence Day 2024 with special social media posts

Also Read: After Kalki 2898 AD, Mrunal Thakur to feature in Prabhas' Fauji? Here's what we know so far