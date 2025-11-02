SRK Birthday special: What does 'Shah Rukh' mean? Know the meaning behind superstar's name On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, let's find out what is the meaning behind the superstar's name.

November 2 is special for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the it is the superstar's birthday. The day which is no less than a festival for Bollywood and movie lovers becomes even more special, when every year, SRK appears on the balcony of his Mumbai residence, Mannat, and greets his fans.

The same Shah Rukh Khan who brought a smile to love on screen, sparkled struggle, transformed dreams into a moving train and captured the imagination of millions of Indians. His eyes radiate the confidence of hard work and his dialogues convey the pulse of the common man. That's why he captivated audiences with his very first film. On his birthday, let's find out the meaning behind the superstar's name.

What does Shah Rukh Khan mean?

Given that the superstar earned an empire, based on his hard work and caliber, Shah Rukh Khan has a very royal name. But do you know that it stands for 'king'. Yes! Shah Rukh means 'face of the king'.

Hence, it safe to say that the actor was meant to be one of kind and this journey started off, in childhood. Interestingly, the global star will next be seen in the movie called King.

King first look has been released

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, the makers released the first look of SRK on Sunday and the actor is looking nothing less than a King in the first look video.

However, he can remind you of Vikram Rathore from Jawan as his salt and pepper look is suiting the actor. Along with the aged-look, the superstar's base baritone in the teaser is also being loved by social media users.

King release date

The makers have not revealed the exact release date of King but have shared that the film will be released in 2026. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release the film on the occasion of Eid, March 19, 2026. But an official announcement is awaited.

