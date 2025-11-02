King Title Reveal: Siddharth Anand shares Shah Rukh Khan starrer's first look on his 60th birthday | Watch On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Siddharth Anand shared the King title reveal video with the tagline, 'Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- KING'.

New Delhi:

Pathaan and Fighter fame director Siddharth Anand has finally shared the first looks of Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited film King. The superstar, who won over the world in 2025 with three back-to-back blockbusters, has been away from the big screens for two years.

Hence, the anticipation for King has been evident online for past several months. And now on November 2, i.e. Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, the makers have shared the first look and title of his upcoming movie King.

King title revealed!

Siddharth Anand wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday with King title reveal video. 'Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam- #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026,' read his caption.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in massive action mode and at the end of the video, the superstar says, Hazzar jurm, sau deshon me badnaam, duniya ne diya sief ek hi naam, King'.

Watch the teaser here:

About the movie King

King will mark, Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand. The duo was last seen in Pathaan, when SRK made a massive comeback on the big screen after 4 years and earned Rs 1,050.30 crore at the box office.

The film is being produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The release date has not been revealed yet, but the film will release in mid-2026.

King cast

Shah Rukh Khan's King features an ensemble line-up featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. The movie will mark Suhana's theatrical debut and SRK's 6th collaboration with Deepika, who reportedly, will be seen playing Suhana's mother on screen.

