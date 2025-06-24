Srikanth, Tamil actor, sent to judicial custody till July 7 in drug case | Deets inside Tamil actor Srikanth will remain in judicial custody till July 7. This action has been taken in a case related to drugs.

Tamil actor Srikanth has got into a legal mess. The police have sent the actor to judicial custody after a long interrogation of about eight hours. He will remain in judicial custody till July 7. This action has been taken against Srikanth in a case related to drugs. Giving information, the police said that Srikanth's blood samples were collected for medical test at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. After which the investigation confirmed the presence of narcotics in the actor's body. Police added that on Monday night, Srikanth was taken to the residence of the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore and taken on remand. Now he has been sent to judicial custody till July 7.

Prasad confessed supplying drugs to Srikanth

This investigation started when the former AIADMK member was arrested on charges of drug trafficking. During interrogation, Prasad had also confessed to supplying drugs to Srikanth. Srikanth is accused of buying and consuming drugs from Prasad, who was expelled from AIADMK. After this, Chennai Police arrested Srikanth. During the investigation, it was revealed that the arrested Pradeep Kumar was selling drugs to former AIADMK official Prasad. Further police investigations also revealed that the drugs were being procured from a Nigerian national living in Bengaluru.

According to a report by One India, last month, Prasad, a member of the AIADMK IT wing from Mylapore, was arrested in connection with an alleged brawl at a private bar in Chennai's Nungambakkam area, along with another party functionary Ajay Wandair and notorious goon Sunami Sethupathi.

Srikanth did not issue a statement

Srikanth and his team have not yet made any official statement on the drug-related allegations. According to multiple sources, this is a part of a larger crackdown on drug use in the film industry.

