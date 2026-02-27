Spirit: Who is Aishwarya Desai? Know everything about the mystery girl seen on the poster of Prabhas' film

New Delhi:

A major update has emerged regarding the film Spirit, one of the most talked-about films in South Indian cinema, raising the excitement among fans exponentially. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has now joined this mega project, and his first look has sparked a massive buzz on social media. In the new poster, newcomer Aishwarya Desai, who is making her mark in the industry with this major project, is also spotted.

Her character is said to play a key role in the story, bringing a fresh new dimension to the film. The film is backed by the same team that previously produced blockbuster films. After the blockbuster Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are now preparing to present Spirit on an even grander scale. But before the release of the film let's know about the new actress.

From modeling to acting

Aishwarya Desai is an Indian-American model. After modeling, she entered the world of acting. She has appeared in Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy and has also been a part of the short film Rat in the Kitchen, which won her an award. Before entering acting, Aishwarya Desai earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Maryland.

Aishwarya Desai is very active on social media

Aishwarya Desai also states in her Instagram bio that she is a model, actress, beauty, and lifestyle creator. She has 36,000 followers on Instagram. She posts her modeling photos on social media, which are greatly appreciated by her fans.

When will the film Spirit be released?

Prabhas will be seen in the lead role in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film Spirit, opposite Triptii Dimri. Prakash Raj will also be seen in a significant role. The film will be released pan-India, with the makers releasing it in eight languages. The film is scheduled to release on March 5 next year.

Also Read: Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna reunite on screen after marriage