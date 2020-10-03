Image Source : FILE IMAGE Speculations against Rhea Chakraborty motivated and mischievous: Actress' lawyer

All speculations against Rhea Chakraborty by a section of the media are motivated and mischievous, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said in a statement issued on behalf of the actress on Saturday. "I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning SSR case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI, which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte," reads Maneshinde's statement.

The statement comes at a time when unconfirmed reports doing the rounds have stated that the AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out murder claim in the death of Rhea's boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in its opinion to the CBI. This fact is yet to be ratified by the investigative agency.

The statement also comes at a time when sections of the media had claimed that Rhea met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his death.

On September 28, CBI spokesperson in a statement said that the agency is conducting a professional investigation into the death of Sushant in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in the Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. His family members raised suspicion of Sushant having been murdered.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.

The CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.

The CBI grilled Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff -- Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav Bachne. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively. NCB has also arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.

