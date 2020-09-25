SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74: Check out some of the singer's most memorable Hindi songs

Image Source : TWITTER/@NANDAMUR1SWATHI SP Balasubramanyam's songs

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away at the age of 74 after battling with COVID-19. Confirming the news his son SP Charan said “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.” The legendary singer who was hospitalized in August after being diagnosed with COVID-19 recorded over 40,000 songs in many different languages, won six National Film Awards in his singing career including Padma Shri Award in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. Take a look at some of SP Balasubramanyam's most famous Hindi melodies.

Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai- 1994

This Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan starrer song from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun has been the love anthem for all the 90s kids. Part from the romantic chemistry of the leads, Balasubramanyam’s melodious voice added the extra spark to this beautiful number.

Mere Rang Me Rangne Wali- 1989

One of the most romantic songs of all time, is famous for two things Salman Khan's debut and SPB's singing.

Mujhse Juda Hokar- 1994

Another iconic song with SP Balasubramanyam's touch. This along with other tracks had a big role to play to turn Hum Aapke Hain Koun into a blockbuster.

Dekha Hai Pehli Baar- 1991

Saajan film's title song starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

The veteran singer's health deteriorated on Thursday evening after which he had been put on maximal life support. But he could not survive and breathed his last on Friday. The mortal remains of SPB will be taken from the hospital to his house in Kodambakkam, Chennai at 4 pm followed by his funeral at his farmhouse in Red Hills on the outskirts of Chennai. After coming across the sad news, celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Hema Malini and others poured in their condolences on social media.

