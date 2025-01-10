Sonu Nigam makes shocking revelations about AR Rahman, says 'he doesn't let anyone come close to him'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonu Nigam opened up about AR Rahman recently.

Sonu Nigam, in a recent interview, shared that music maestro AR Rahman is a strict professional and he is a person who doesn't open to anyone easily. Recalling his first collaboration with Rahman for Daud, he also highlighted his personality and work ethics.

In a chat with O2 India, Sonu Nigam said, ''He doesn’t have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships. He doesn’t open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven’t seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work.''

Sonu also recalled his US tour and stated Rahman doesn't know how to gossip and that's not his drawback. ''He does his work and his prayer. He doesn’t behave badly with anyone. He will not hurt anybody’s heart. He won’t speak ill about anyone. He is detached from all of this. He must be attached to his family but I haven’t seen him being very friendly with others," he noted. “He doesn’t let anyone come close to him. That’s how it should be,'' he added. He even called him a 'unique personality'.

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman have worked together on many occasions and delivered timeless melodies such as 'Satrangi Re' from Dil Se, 'Chhoti Si Aasha' from Roja, among others.

