Sonam Kapoor cradles baby boy in her arms, Anand Ahuja lulls Vayu to sleep in unseen family photo

New Delhi:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating eight years of marriage today, May 8, and together, they have built a beautiful life for themselves. The couple, who oscillate between London and Mumbai, are parents to two sons. In a heartfelt anniversary post, Sonam shared unseen moments from their dating days, marriage and their new life as parents of two sons.

Sonam Kapoor shares unseen family photos

Sonam Kapoor has temporarily stepped away from films as she remains busy with motherhood. She welcomed her second child on March 29, 2026, four years after welcoming son Vayu on August 20, 2022. As they celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary, Sonam shared photos from her family life. In one of the pictures, she was seen cradling her little boy while husband Anand, who slept beside her, took care of their firstborn, Vayu.

Her beautiful note can be read: "A decade with you. Eight years married Three cities. Three homes. Two beautiful boys. Countless dreams built from scratch. So many risks taken, lessons learnt, businesses created, failures survived, victories celebrated and moments where we held each other a little tighter through the uncertainty of it all. And somehow, through every version of life we’ve lived together, one thing has only become more certain…my love, respect and compassion for you have only grown deeper."

She continied, "You are still the first person I want to speak to in the morning and the last person I want beside me at night. The calm in my chaos. The person who makes me feel safest, strongest and most myself. Ten years later, I love you more gently, more intentionally and more completely than I knew was possible when we first began. Thank you for building this life with me. For the laughter, the friendship, the resilience, the family and the kind of love that evolves instead of fades. There’s nobody else I’d rather do this life with. Happy anniversary my love."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 after being in a relationship for nearly three years. The couple became parents for the first time in August 2022 with the birth of their son, Vayu. They recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026.

Professionally, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 Zee5 film Blind. Since then, the actor has stayed away from Bollywood projects and has been on a break from films.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor holds her newborn son close, shares first photo from the hospital: 'Grateful beyond words'