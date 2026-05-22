Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni says she wasn't the first choice for playing Hrithik's mother in Mission Kashmir

New Delhi:

When Sonali Kulkarni played Hrithik Roshan's mother in Mission Kashmir, many were surprised by the casting choice. The actress herself admitted that the role came to her unexpectedly, especially at a time when she was largely associated with arthouse and international cinema. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sonali recalled how the project became a turning point in her career. She revealed that the role was initially offered to other actresses before eventually coming to her.

Sonali Kulkarni spoke about actresses rejecting her role in Mission Kashmir

"I was very surprised when I went for the audition. My director [Vidhu Vinod Chopra] had approached other actresses. I was thinking that somebody else's choice became my benefit. They didn't choose to do Mission Kashmir and that is why I was offered the film," she told us.

At the time, Sonali was mainly doing critically acclaimed films and theatre, but she saw Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film as a chance to reach a wider audience. "I somehow felt that it was going to be a big commercial movie because till then I was doing arthouse cinema, international cinema. I was earning awards, but I looked at Vidhu Chopra's film as a very strong opportunity to showcase my talent," she shared.

The actor also spoke warmly about the team behind the film and how excited she was to be part of it. She mentioned that she had admired Vidhu Vinod Chopra's earlier films and was eager to work with the filmmaker. "I had seen Khamosh and I was in love with the director. I had loved 1942: A Love Story. I got to meet Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. I was really thrilled," she said.

Watch Sonali Kulkarni's exclusive interview with India TV here:

When Sonali Kulkarni thought she would be rejected from Mission Kashmir

Sonali also admitted that she believed she might be rejected because of the height difference between her and Hrithik Roshan. However, the makers went ahead with the casting. "I thought they would reject me only because I am shorter than Sanjay Dutt, but they didn't reject me. Vidhu Vinod Chopra went ahead with my casting and I am very happy," she recalled.

Despite playing a mother's role at a relatively young age, Sonali said she never hesitated because taking risks has always been part of her journey as an actor. "I didn't feel scared. As a person, I take risks. I have always dabbled in theatre while doing commercial cinema. I have chosen regional cinema over international films, Hindi mainstream cinema over theatre, or vice versa. So I have been taking risks and trying to shape my career," she said.

The actor ended on a grateful note, thanking audiences and critics for constantly supporting her choices over the years. "I am so thankful to the critics, film buffs and audience that they have accepted me throughout. They have given me strength," Sonali Kulkarni added.

On the work front, Sonali Kulkarni is currently hosting her own podcast titled Half Ticket Full Nagrik. She will also be seen in Nani's The Paradise and The Wives.

Also read: Exclusive: Sonali Kulkarni says Mouni Roy deserves 'privacy and more strength' after separation announcement