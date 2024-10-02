Sohum Shah finally breaks silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rahi Anil Barve co-directed 2018 release, Tumbbad.

Sohum Shah is currently basking in the massive success of his film Tumbbad, which was re-released in cinemas last month. The film, co-directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi, was originally released in 2018 and was not a box office success. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the film gained popularity for its interesting storyline and acting performances. Recently, several reports claiming a tiff between Sohum and Rahi made rounds on social media after the director announced his departure from the film's sequel. Now, Sohum has come forward and broken his silence on the matter.

In an interview with India Today, Sohum addressed such reports claiming his differences with the director and said, ''There are no issues at all. We have been trying to make Tumbbad 2 for the longest time. We were not able to crack the script in the writing stage. We are working with Yogesh Chandekar, the writer of Andhadhun, and Monica O My Darling. We have finally got it. As for Rahi, he has been working on mega shows like Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand. He has been working on those massive projects for a few years now.''

''Recently, we had a screening and Rahi was there. He was the one who designed Vinayak's (his character) look. Whenever we are making Tumbbad 2, and we need him, he will be there. And I think it's vice versa, as I would always be there for him when he needs me. Rahi is an important part of my life. It's not that we were friends who started working together. We met as colleagues and then formed a friendship. He is the one who keeps pushing me to do bigger projects. He wants me to play alpha men's parts. He is the one who has put that kind of confidence in me. We are really good,'' he added.

When Rahi announced his departure from Tumbbad 2

Announcing his exit from the sequel of Tumbbad, Rahi shared a long note on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, ''I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II. I have no doubts it will be an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and Raktabhramand by the end of this year, I plan to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025.” The filmmaker congratulated him on Twitter and captioned his post, “Congratulations mere bhai for Gulkanda and Raktabrahmand or jaldi Sai shuru kar de pahadpangira. Maza aayega.''

About Tumbbad

Tumbbad features the character Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.

Meanwhile, Sohum recently confirmed its sequel through an announcement video which features characters Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with a voiceover from Sohum Shah saying, ''Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh phir laut ke aayega, darwaza bhi ekbar phir khulega.'' The teaser ends with the ominous words, ''Pralay, pralay phir aayega,'' hinting top-level exciting sequel.

Also Read: New on Netflix in October 2024: From GOAT to CTRL, films and web series releasing this month