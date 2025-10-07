Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story: From friendship to romance Naga Chaitanya made a major revelation about his love story with Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor revealed where they first met and how their friendship turned into romance.

New Delhi:

Star couple Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala after his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in December 2024. Since their marriage, the two have been seen together on numerous occasions. They never miss an opportunity to shower each other with love.

Now, the actor has revealed how their love story began. Let's know what Naga Chaitanya spoke about his love story.

Naga revealed where they first met

On Jagapathi Babu's talk show, Jayammu Nischayamu Raa, Naga Chaitanya talked about his love story with Sobhita. 'We met on Instagram. I never thought I would meet my partner there. I was aware of her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I started a conversation with her and soon we met, Naga said while adding that Sobhita is his biggest support system.

When Sobhita got angry with Naga

During a fun rapid-fire segment, when Naga was asked what he couldn't live without, Chaitanya immediately replied, 'Sobhita, my wife! She was angry with me because of the song 'Bujji Thalli.' It's actually a nickname she gave me. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn't talk to me for a few days, but why would I do that?'

Naga married Sobhita in a private ceremony in 2024

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot in a private ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in December 2024 after dating for two years. The actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021. But Samantha and Naga got divorced in October 2021.

On the work front

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the film Thandel. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Sobhita was last seen in Love Sitaara.

While the actor will next be seen in Vrusha Karma, Sobhita will be seen in the next instalment of hit Prime Video series Made In Heaven.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal caught lying about her age, old YouTube video clears the air