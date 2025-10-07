Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal caught lying about her age, old YouTube video clears the air Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal was caught lying about her age on the show. Her old YouTube video has gone viral amid the age controversy.

New Delhi:

Tanya Mittal, who appears on Bigg Boss 19, has been making headlines for her lies one after another. Now, discussions have begun about her age, with people claiming that she's also misrepresenting her age.

The age controversy also took a new turn as recently the spiritual influencer celebrated her 26 birthday on the show but several videos from her old YouTube channel claim that she turned 30-year-old this year.

What is Tanya Mittal age controversy?

An official promotional graphic for Bigg Boss 19 stated Tanya's birth year as 2000, meaning she's only 25 years old. However, the reality seems very different from what was portrayed when she entered the show.

(Image Source : TANYA MITTAL'S INSTAGRAM)Tanya Mittal lies about her age on Bigg Boss 19

Tanya's old video goes viral

Along with her Instagram profile, Tanya also ran a YouTube page by the name, 'Tanya Mittal Show'. In one of the videos on her channel, Tanya has revealed that she was born on September 27, 1995. She even added that she was born at 2:55 pm in Gwalior. Let us tell you that the Bigg Boss 19 contestant has revealed her real birthdate while she was in conversation with Arviend Sud, fondly called 'King of Numerology'.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

A user wrote, 'Tanya claims she hasn't been outside after 6 p.m. for approximately 27-28 years, but according to the promotion, she's only 25 years old. Think about it.' Another user wrote, 'She's not lying, this is from 2000 BC.' Another user wrote that Tanya looks 35, but not everyone is to blame. Some people accuse the production team of misrepresenting the contestants' ages.

Did Bigg Boss 19 team make a fumble?

One social media user said, 'Aawaz himself said he was 37, but his official Bigg Boss profile lists his age as 32.' Another user wrote on Reddit, 'It's completely stupid to write 2000.'

For the unversed, Tanya Mittal is an influential entrepreneur and content creator who has gained considerable fame through her lifestyle on Instagram and YouTube. She is known for her glamorous yet traditional lifestyle, which has also become a topic of discussion regarding her big claims in the house.

Also Read: Who is Malti Chahar? Know everything about Bigg Boss 19's second wildcard contestant