Sky Force box office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film fails Monday test, sees major drop on Day 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sky Force is Veer Pahariya's debut Bollywood film

Akshay Kumar's latest offering Sky Force has failed its first Monday test after a decent start of January 24. Also starring Veer Pahariya in the lead role, the film's collections witnessed a massive drop on its fourth day. As per Sacnilk, Sky Force earned just Rs 6.25 crore, which is nearly 80 per cent less than its Sunday figures. On Day 3, the film collected Rs 28 crore, which was its single highest total so far.

Day-wise collections of Sky Force:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 22 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 28 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 6.25 crore

Total - Rs 68.5 crore

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for the film gave three out of five stars and wrote, ''Despite being based on a real incident, the film is entertaining and keeps you hooked. The suspense in the story is also maintained till the end. Akshay Kumar shins as a determined Air Force officer. Akshay has presented the seriousness of a senior officer with ease. The uniform has always suited him and this time too he has not failed to enhance its dignity and grace. This is Veer Pahadia's debut film but his work is just satisfactory. The first performance does not leave much impact. He has got many strong dialogues but there is a lack of enthusiasm and passion in them. Overall, if some scenes of Veer Pahadia and Sara Ali Khan can be ignored, then this is a film worth watching. Along with justifying the glorious Indian victory story, Sky Force also salutes the spirit of Indian bravehearts.''

About the film

The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, is based on the true events of the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, focusing on India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase. In the film, Veer Pahariya plays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a hero of the war, alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Nimat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

Also Read: Lady Gaga announces her new album titled 'Mayhem', set to release on this date