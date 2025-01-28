Lady Gaga announces her new album titled 'Mayhem', set to release on this date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Lady Gaga's 7th album to release in March

Lady Gaga treated her fans with the announcement of her new album titled 'Mayhem'. Sharing a cinematic video of spooky photographs and typed-out messages flashing in and out to the beat of an intensifying, dark soundscape, she took to Instagram and wrote, "MAYHEM coming March 7." 'Mayhem' will be released on March 7.

Watch the teaser here:

As per Deadline, in a statement, Gaga explained, "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved." She said her creative process resembles "a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

The new album will feature 14 songs, including the previously released "Disease" and "Die With a Smile." Caga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt exec produce, with producers listed as Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

While the full tracklist has not been released, the album's third single drops as a commercial on February 2 during the 2025 Grammy Awards. Apart from this, Lady Gaga came up with a new song in October last year titled 'Disease'. Gaga published a playlist on her Spotify account, arranging the songs above in the order that spelt out 'Gaga Disease'.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Lady Gaga was recently seen in Joker: Folie a Deux. She essayed the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The story of Joker was based on the era of 1981. Arthur Fleck is a failed clown and emerging stand-up comedian in Gotham City. But, as his mental condition worsens, a violent movement begins for him, which is for the establishment of a new culture.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Lezim dance sequence to be deleted from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, confirms director Laxman Utekar