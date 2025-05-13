Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Out: Aamir Khan turns basketball coach for 10 toofani kids | Watch Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is gearing up for his new family drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The spiritual sequel to 2007's Taare Zameen Par features Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

The makers of Aamir Khan's starrer Sitaare Zameen Par have dropped the trailer of the most anticipated film on Tuesday. The trailer, which dropped on Zee Network Channels and social media platforms today, offers a glimpse into the world of Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan is known for creating.

Directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The earlier film was focused on the story of a child with dyslexia, whereas Sitaare Zameen Par brings a fresh, inspiring narrative with a mix of comedy, revolving around the lives and dreams of specially-abled individuals. It is based on the Spanish film Champions.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer is out now

In the trailer, Aamir Khan is seen as Gulshan, an assistant basketball coach, who loses his cool with his senior coach and punches him. After which, the court appointed him as a coach to train a basketball team of specially-abled children for the National Championship. Moreover, Genelia Deshmukh will be seen as his wife, supporting him throughout the journey. However, the three-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer doesn't reveal the role of Darsheel Safary.

Sitaare Zameen Par cast and release date

Besides Aamir Khan, this movie features Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. It is significant to note that actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, will make their acting debut with this film. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' set for theatrical re-release | Check details