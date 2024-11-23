Box Office Reports: Know Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, Kanguva collection here

Follow us on Image Source : X See Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office reports here

Abhishek Kumar starrer 'I Want to Talk' has also joined the battle of the box office. At the same time, recently released films from Bollywood to the South are also trying hard to attract the audience. 'The Sabarmati Report' and 'Singham Again' are struggling at the box office. On the contrary, the South film 'Kanguva' is also seen to be dying in the theatres. However, the horror-comedy films 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Amaran' have been successful in attracting the audience. Let's look at the latest box office collection of these films.

'I Want to Talk'

Abhishek Kumar starrer 'I Want to Talk' hit the theatres on 22 November. This film has received a mixed response from the audience and critics. However, this film directed by Shoojit Sircar seems to be unsuccessful in bringing the audience to the theatres. The movie took an opening of just Rs 25 lakh at the domestic box office ticket window. On Friday, the Hindi occupancy of 'I Want to Talk' was 7.44 per cent overall, with the highest recorded in Chennai (28 per cent).

'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', the Cannes Grand Prix award-winning film was released in theatres on November 22. Despite being one of the finest films of 2024, the movie good a poor opening on Friday. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles.

'The Sabarmati Report'

The film 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey and Raashi Khanna has recently been made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat. When a film is tax-free, its earnings increase. However, 'The Sabarmati Report' is not able to take advantage of this as the audience is not going to the theatres to watch it. The film inspired by the 2002 Godhra train fire incident earned Rs 68 lakh on the eighth day of its release. Thus, the film has so far been able to add only Rs 12.18 crore to its account.

'Amaran'

The film 'Amaran' starring Shivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi is close to joining the 200 crore club. 'Amaran' has earned around 1.33 crore in India on the 23rd day including all languages. Thus, the film has crossed the estimated figure of Rs 199.38 crore in India.

'Kanguva'

Suriya's film 'Kanguva' is going to be included in the list of the biggest flops of this year. This film directed by Shiva has flopped at the box office within nine days of its release. It added only 61 lakh rupees to its account on the ninth day, due to which its total collection till now has been only 64.91 crore rupees. It is known that this movie has been made on a huge budget of 350-400 crore rupees.

'Singham Again'

Starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, the film 'Singham Again' has failed to show magic. This cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty is also struggling to recover its budget. On the 22nd day, the film earned just Rs 74 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film so far has been only Rs 236.89 crore. The budget of the movie is said to be around Rs 350 crore.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri has been successful in gathering an audience even on the 22nd day of its release. The film has already recovered its budget. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this movie is now moving ahead to join the club of Rs 250 crore. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collected Rs 1.22 crore on the 22nd day. In this way, its total till now has become Rs 240.82 crore.

