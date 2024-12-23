Shyam Benegal dies: National Film Awards to Padma Bhushan to Dadasaheb Phalke, full list of awards

Follow us on Image Source : X Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal dies: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement with iconic films like Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan, passed away on Monday. He was 90. According to his daughter, Pia Benegal, the filmmaker passed away at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease. "He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," she said.

In his prolific career, Shyam Benegal explored diverse themes through his films, documentaries, and TV series such as Bharat Ek Khoj and Samvidhaan. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14. His cinematic gems include Bhumika, Junoon, Mandi, Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda, Mammo, and Sardari Begum, many of which are regarded as Hindi cinema classics. His latest work was the 2023 biographical film Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

Full list of awards and achievements conferred to Shyam Benegal

The filmmaker has been acknowledged with numerous prestigious awards. He received the Padma Shri in 1976, the Padma Bhushan in 199, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005. Let’s take a look at the impressive list of awards bestowed upon him.

For his phenomenal contribution to the Indian film industry, Benegal was awarded Indian Cinema’s highest honour – the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2005.

Benegal has won multiple National Film Awards for movies including, Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), Bhumika: The Role (1977), Junoon (1978), Arohan (1982), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2005) and Well Done Abba (2010).

