Shweta Tiwari Birthday Special: A look at Bigg Boss 4 winner's career and milestones

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read Shweta Tiwari Birthday Special here

TV actor Shweta Tiwari was born on October 4, 1980, in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. She started her career in television in Mumbai, gaining fame with her iconic role as Prerna in the popular series Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Her performance resonated with audiences, establishing her as a household name. Shweta went on to star in various successful shows, including Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Big Boss 4, showcasing her versatility as an actress as well as her strong stance as a person. Learn about some lesser-known facts about the actor here.

Bigg Boss 4

Shweta Tiwari was the winner of Bigg Boss 4, where she showcased her strong personality and strategic gameplay. She entered the show after giving several hit TV shows.



Shweta Tiwari hobbies

Shweta has a wide range of interests outside of performing that showcase her bright nature. She has a strong interest in staying fit and leading a healthy lifestyle. Her routine includes regular workouts and yoga, which help her keep emotionally and physically strong. Shweta frequently encourages her fans to put their health first by posting glimpses of her fitness journey on social media.

Shweta's love for dance

Dancing is an additional hobby that makes Shweta happy. She is well-known for her upbeat performances and believes that dancing is a fantastic way to relax and express oneself. She loves this art form as a means to connect with her inner self, whether she's dancing at home or rehearsing for a presentation.

Family is a pillar of Shweta Tiwari

Shweta places a high value on her family. She highlights the value of spending quality time with loved ones and frequently shares special times with her kids. Her family is her pillar of support, guiding her through life's highs and lows.

Troubled relationship

Shweta has faced difficulties along the way. She faced personal challenges, such as a challenging divorce and being a single mother. She has always come out stronger, motivating others with her experiences. Shweta freely shares her struggles on social media, giving hope to people who might be experiencing similar circumstances.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to work with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik? Here's what we know