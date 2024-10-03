Shah Rukh Khan to work with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan to work with Stree 2 director Amar?

The audience eagerly awaits the films of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who gave three back-to-back big hits last year, has been missing from the silver screen this year. But at the moment, big news is coming out about his upcoming film. If reports are to be believed then King Khan is collaborating with the Stree 2 director.

Update on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film

Of course, no film by Shah Rukh Khan will be released in theatres this year, but in the coming time, King Khan will not disappoint his fans. Based on the report of Pinkvilla, a big update has come out regarding Shah Rukh's upcoming film. It is being told that Shah Rukh is in talks with Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik for his next movie. It is believed that in the future these two masters of cinema can be seen working together.

It is known that as a director, Amar Kaushik has made many successful films like Stree, Munjya, Bala and Bhediya. It is worth noting that if Shah Rukh Khan is the hero of his next film, then this will be the first time for Amar when he will direct a mega superstar.

It is significant to note that the actor has three back to back hits in 2023. The superstar opened box office with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2024. Then the actor again broke several records with Atlee's Jawan. The film also starred Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Lastly, SRK finally worked with Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki. The film features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

If we look at Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films, then his list is quite long. These include Pathaan's sequel Pathan 2. Then he has Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film King. After this, Shah Rukh will also join Salman Khan in YRF's Tiger vs Pathan.

Also Read: 'Stop using my name to gain political mileage...,' Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Konda Surekha's remark