'Stop using my name to gain political mileage...,' Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Konda Surekha's remark

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha raised a significant stir when she alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samiti Chief KT Rama Rao hooked Telugu actresses to narcotics. The Congress leader claimed that KTR used to tap the actresses' phones and blackmail them. While Surekha apologised for her remark, actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has primarily worked in the Telugu film business, wrote a detailed response on the subject. The actor refrained the Congress minister from politicising her name.

What did Rakulpreet say?

De De Pyaar De actor took to her Instagram story and X profile to share a long note. " The Telugu Film Industry is known worldwide for its creativity and professionalism. I've had a great journey in this beautiful industry and am still very much connected. It pains to hear such baseless and vicious rumours being spread about the women of this fraternity. What's more disheartening is the fact that this is being done by another woman who’s supposedly in a very responsible position. For the sake of dignity, we choose to remain silent but it is misconstrued as our weakness," wrote Rakul.

Rakul calls herself apolitical

The actor further wrote that she is absolutely apolitical and has nothing to do with any person/political party, whatsoever. "I urge you to stop using my name in a malicious way to gain political mileage. Artists and creative personalities should be kept out of political slugfest and their names should not be used to grab headlines by linking them with fictitious stories," read her caption.

What did Konda Surekha say?

Telangana's Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday triggered a massive row after allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao and linking him with the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Launching a scathing attack on KT Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Surekha said he was the reason why many actresses left the film industry and married early. She went on to say that KT Rama Rao blackmailed film personalities after getting them addicted to drugs.

