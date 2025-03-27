Shruthi Narayanan, actress who garnered attention for leaked online video, shares new post The actress had previously made her Instagram account private. Shruthi just made it public and posted a clip that demonstrates how to create a clone using artificial intelligence. file, has shared a video on her Instagram stories.

A video of Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has created a stir online. This 14-minute clip is rapidly going viral on Reddit. It is being told that it was recorded during a private audition. The clip allegedly exposes the harsh realities of the casting couch in the Tamil film industry. The video was being shared on platforms like X, Instagram and Telegram and has been viewed thousands of times since yesterday. Amid all this, the actress, who had muted the comment section of her Instagram profile, has shared a video on her Instagram stories.

Shruthi shares a video on AI-generated content

It appears that Shruthi has alluded to the fact that the clip was created by artificial intelligence, even though it has once again raised awareness of industry abuse. Although the video's authenticity has not been confirmed, several viewers have expressed the opinion that it might be a deepfake. The actress, who has about 42,000 followers, had previously made her Instagram account private. Shruthi just made it public and posted a clip that demonstrates how to create a clone using artificial intelligence.

Who is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi Narayanan is a 24-year-old actress from Chennai, who became popular with Tamil TV shows like 'Siragadikka Aasai' before coming into films. She is also active on social media, with 420K followers on Instagram, where she shares about her work and life. She has currently made her Instagram account private. She was last seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny.

No complaint has been made related to the video

The video going viral has led to mixed reactions on social media. Some users expressed outrage, criticising the exploitation allegedly shown in the footage, while others questioned the authenticity of the video. There has been no confirmation about the validity of the video yet. Also, no official complaint has been filed with the police or industry associations as of March 27, 2025. Moreover, Shruthi Narayanan's case has been compared to previous incidents involving famous actresses such as Trisha Krishnan and Amala Paul, which were later confirmed to be fake.

Also Read: Most expensive cameo: Know how much David Warner was paid for a 3-minute role in Robinhood?