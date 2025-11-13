Shreya Ghoshal's Cuttack concert turns chaotic; two fans faint due to overcrowding A stampede-like situation erupted at Bali Yatra in Cuttack during Shreya Ghoshal's live performance, leaving two fans faint. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi:

A stampede-like situation occurred late Thursday evening on the final day of the famous Bali Yatra in Cuttack, Odisha. The situation turns chaotic when a huge crowd gathers to watch renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal perform live.

As the performance began, thousands of people gathered near the stage, and the situation quickly deteriorated. As the crowd pressure increased, a stampede-like situation developed, and many people ran around in panic.

Crowd chaos leads to two fans fainting

Amidst the chaos, two fans fainted. It is reported that they collapsed due to suffocation, heat, and the constant pushing. Several security personnel and police on the scene immediately responded.

Both unconscious individuals were immediately taken to a nearby medical facility, where they received treatment. It must be noted that no major injuries have been reported at this time.

Senior police officers and the Commissioner arrived at the scene

As the situation escalated, senior police officers, the Commissioner, and the Additional Commissioner immediately arrived at the scene. They took charge of controlling the crowd and ensuring the safe continuation of the event. Officials also ensured that the crowd gradually dispersed safely and that no further incidents occurred.

Following the incident, the administration has appealed to attendees to maintain calm, refrain from pushing and shoving, and adhere to safety guidelines at such large events to avoid any accidents.

For the unversed, Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal has given several hit songs in her singing career so far. Her famous songs include Piya O Re Piya, Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka, Bairi Piya, Chalak Chalak, Morey Piya, Dola Re Dola and others. Notably, she has been honoured with five National Film Awards for the Best Female Playback Singer category.

(Report by Shubham Kumar from Odisha)

