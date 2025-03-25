Shraddha Kapoor's throwback school picture goes viral: Fans amazed by her ageless look

Shraddha Kapoor , the charming Bollywood actress known for her girl-next-door appeal, continues to capture the internet's affection, this time with an old school picture that has gone viral. The photo, believed to be from her school days, features a young Shraddha in a white uniform adorned with farewell messages, flashing a bright, beaming smile. What has caught everyone's attention is how little the actress has changed over the years. In the viral picture, Shraddha can be seen with braces on her crooked teeth, and she has now grown into one of Bollywood's top heroines, leaving fans mesmerized with just a glimpse of her.

(Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA)The picture was clicked on the last day of her school as she has farewell messages written on her white uniform and some on her face.

Known for her wholesome and relatable image, Shraddha gained stardom in 2013 with her iconic role as Aarohi in Aashiqui 2, where her performance and on-screen chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur earned her immense love. From there, her career only soared with a series of hits, including Stree and Chhichhore. The viral image has left fans stunned at how Shraddha, now 38, looks almost the same as she did in her school days, and many are commenting on her seemingly ageless beauty.

The Reddit thread featuring the picture has sparked a flurry of reactions, with one user humorously commenting, “Somebody get Shraddha’s dermatologist’s number, this is insane…” while others express their amazement by saying, “She hasn’t aged a day” and “She looks just like Padmini Kolhapure.” Fans are also left wondering how Shraddha maintains such a youthful appearance after all these years.

Shraddha’s popularity extends far beyond her on-screen performances. She has become one of Bollywood’s most followed stars on Instagram, where she regularly shares fun, candid moments with her fans. Her relatability and unpretentious social media presence have only strengthened her connection with her audience.

On the work front, Shraddha had a major hit in 2024 with Stree 2, which earned massive box office numbers. She has now announced Stree 3 for a 2027 release and is reportedly in talks for high-profile projects like Dhoom 4 with Ranbir Kapoor, Krrish 4 with Hrithik Roshan, and Naagin, though she hasn’t confirmed the details.

While Shraddha Kapoor’s ageless look continues to be the talk of the town, it’s clear that her talent, charm, and authenticity will keep her in the hearts of millions for years to come.