Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home raided by Income Tax Department over Bastian probe The Income Tax Department has continued its raids at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai residence as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the Bastian restaurant. The investigation is focused on possible tax-related discrepancies.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's troubles seem to be never-ending. First, she was in the news for a ₹60 crore fraud case. Following this, The Income Tax Department is continuing its raids at Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's residence in Mumbai. This action is being taken as part of an investigation into financial transactions and alleged tax irregularities related to her Bastian restaurant.

The department is examining documents at Shilpa Shetty's residence and other locations associated with her at her house in Juhu, Mumbai. This action was taken in connection with a case related to her famous hotel 'Bastian Garden City' in Bengaluru. It is being reported that IT department teams are conducting search operations not only in Mumbai but also at the hotel's locations in Bengaluru.

Complaints of alleged irregularities were filed

According to sources, the raid was conducted after complaints of alleged irregularities in the hotel's financial transactions and tax evasion. Shilpa Shetty had acquired a 50% stake in 'Bastian Hospitality' in 2019. The owner of this company is businessman Ranjit Bindra. The Income Tax department team is meticulously examining the financial records and accounts of Bastian pub.

Raid also conducted on December 17

On Wednesday, December 17, the Income Tax Department raided Shilpa Shetty's Bastian restaurant in Karnataka. Now, her Mumbai home has also been raided. Besides being an actress, Shilpa is also a successful businesswoman. The actress owns a famous restaurant chain, Bastian, in Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, and other places. This restaurant is quite luxurious, and she often shares pictures of it on social media. Amidst the Rs 60 crore fraud case and the Bastian IT raids, Shilpa Shetty had announced the opening of a new restaurant, 'Ammakai'.

Is Bastian going to close down?

Last September, there were speculations that Shilpa's famous Bastian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, was closing down. Shilpa posted a clip on social media in which she can be heard saying on the phone, 'No, I'm not closing Bastian, I promise.' The actress further said, 'I've received so many calls, but after all is said and done, I can definitely feel the love for Bastian, but please don't make this love toxic. I'm here to say that Bastian is not going anywhere. We've always introduced new food, and continuing with that same passion, we are very excited to announce not one, but two new locations.'

