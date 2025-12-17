hilpa Shetty 'categorically denies' allegations in Bengaluru pub case, cites full cooperation Actor Shilpa Shetty has denied allegations linked to a case filed against two Bengaluru pubs, which she co-owns, for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours. She issued a statement on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday, has reacted to the developments surrounding a case filed against two pubs, including Bastian Garden City, which she co-owns, over allegations of operating beyond permitted hours.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Shilpa firmly rejected the claims being made. She wrote, "We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication (sic)."

She further added, "Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice (sic)."

As per reports, the Bengaluru police registered cases against two pubs, including Bastian Garden City, for allegedly remaining open beyond the permitted hours. The establishment is operated by Bastian Hospitality, a venture founded by businessman Ranjit Bindra. Shilpa Shetty is reported to have invested in the business in 2019 and holds a 50 per cent stake in the outlet.

Separately, the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the Bastian outlet near Church Street in Bengaluru. More details on the matter are awaited.

The developments follow a CCTV video that surfaced on social media, allegedly showing a late-night incident at the club at around 1.30 am on December 11. The footage shows two groups of patrons involved in a heated verbal exchange and brief heckling, though no serious physical altercation was reported.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in Dhruva Sarja's Kannada film, KD: The Devil.

