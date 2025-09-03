Bastian shuts down: Shilpa Shetty's Bandra restaurant closes amid Rs 60 crore fraud case Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra's Bandra restaurant Bastian is shutting down. The actress herself shared the information with her fans.

New Delhi:

The last few days have been troublesome for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Recently, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case of fraud of Rs 60 crore against both of them.

And now Shilpa has announced the closure of her famous restaurant 'Bastian Bandra'. The actress shared an official announcement and wrote, 'This Thursday marks the end of an era.’

Shilpa's post

Shilpa Shetty shared this information through Instagram story. She wrote that this Thursday will be like the end of an era as an iconic destination of Mumbai is now going to close. She also added that 'Bastian' gave her and the city countless memories. On this occasion, she'll organise a special night, during which a celebration with old customers will be held.

However, Shilpa also made it clear that this brand will not end completely. She says that its new chapter will start with the name 'Bastian at the Top'. Here, this series will move forward with new experiences and new energy.

Bastian was a part of Mumbai's nightlife

Launched in 2016, this restaurant was considered an important part of Mumbai's nightlife. Especially famous for seafood, 'Bastian' became a centre for meetings of film stars and big personalities of the business world. Started in partnership with Shilpa and Ranjit Bindra, this restaurant had become a 'hotspot' of Mumbai over time.

Fraud case of Rs 60 crores

It is worth noting that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been accused of cheating of Rs 60.4 crore by Deepak Kothari, a Mumbai businessman. The complaint said that this amount was given in the form of investment and loan between 2015 and 2023, but later it was allegedly used for personal expenses. The case is related to a company named 'Best Deal TV Private Limited', which is now closed.

Defence of Shilpa and Raj

On these allegations, lawyer Prashant Patil had stated on behalf of Shilpa and Raj that this is an old transaction, which was heard in NCLT Mumbai in 2024. According to Patil, this entire matter is of a civil nature and there is no criminality in it. He also claimed that the auditors have submitted all the documents and cash flow statements to the investigating agencies from time to time.

Shilpa and Raj's lawyer called the case baseless and said that this step has been taken to tarnish the image of the star couple. Also, he added that his clients are also now preparing for legal action.

