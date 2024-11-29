Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's properties raided by ED in money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has again landed in big trouble. Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided his Santacruz residence. As per India TV's report, the raid, which began at 6 am on Friday morning, is still underway. The raid is being conducted in connection with a money laundering case. Search operations are being conducted at other locations including the residence of Kundra. Not only this, the investigating agency is conducting search operations at 15 locations including many locations in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

When ED issued notice to vacate the house

Raj Kundra, who has been accused in the money laundering case through bitcoin, was given notice by ED on October 3 to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse. However, Kundra filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court against this notice. For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in the case by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 under many sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act but later was granted bail by a city court.

What is the case?

In the year 2017, an investment company named Gain Bitcoin was launched. People were made to invest in this company to mine bitcoins. In return for this, people were promised a heavy return of 10 per cent. People invested a lot of money in this Ponzi scheme.

But the company came into the limelight the next year when several complaints were registered against it. In 2018 and 2019, Maharashtra Police started investigating this case. When this matter reached ED, many people including Amit Bhardwaj were arrested.

Meanwhile, 285 bitcoins were sent to Raj Kundra from the account of Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind of this scam. After which Raj Kundra's name also got involved in this case. The value of these bitcoins is said to be Rs 150 crore. Now in this case, ED has raided Raj Kundra's house.