Shekhar Kapur suggests John Abraham as Daniel Craig's successor for James Bond; actor reacts

New Delhi:

Recently, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed in a statement that the search for the next James Bond is officially underway. Amid growing speculation over who will succeed Daniel Craig in the hit Bond series, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared his surprising choice for the role. According to Kapur, John Abraham has the 'shaken, not stirred' persona and the 'Bond charm' to play 007.

Shekhar Kapur's suggestion has sparked buzz online, with fans reacting. Interestingly, the Tehran actor has also responded to the praise. Read on to find out what he said.

Shekhar Kapur picks John Abraham as Daniel Craig's successor for James Bond

On Saturday, Shekhar Kapur on his X handle wrote, "As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth."

John Abraham reacts to Shekhar Kapur's post

John Abraham reacted to the praise and wrote, "Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me. As for Bond… I’ll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred."

John Abraham's work front

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in spy thriller Tehran alongside Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar in key roles. He will be next seen in Bhav Dhulia's film Force 3 opposite Harshvardhan Rane, Tanya Maniktala and Surya Sharma. The film is slated to hit the big screen on March 19, 2027.

Also Read: Force 3 shoot begins: John Abraham to lock horns with Harshvardhan Rane; Tanya Maniktala joins cast