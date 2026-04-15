Force 3 shoot begins: John Abraham to lock horns with Harshvardhan Rane; Tanya Maniktala joins cast

New Delhi:

Things are moving for Force 3. The film is already into its first schedule, and the team seems fully locked in. It is the third part of the action-thriller franchise, and expectations are, naturally, quite high.

There is familiarity here, but also something new. A returning lead, a fresh addition, and a director who has history with the franchise. It all adds up to something that looks both grounded and bigger this time.

Force 3 cast, director and production details

Force 3 stars John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles. The film is directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and The Freelancer.

John Abraham returns as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. Harshvardhan Rane joins the franchise, although details about his character are still under wraps. Tanya Maniktala plays the female lead and was earlier seen as Lata in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.

The film is produced by John Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar’s Karolina Corporation. It is written by Simaab Hashmi, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Force 3 team speaks: John Abraham, producers and director

Talking about producing and starring in the film, John Abraham said, “Force has always been a franchise I’ve believed in deeply. What makes it special for me is that it has a certain grit and a strong identity that audiences have connected with over the years. With Force 3, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way. I’m also really excited to introduce Harsh as an action hero. He has the presence, the energy and the hunger for it, and I think audiences are going to enjoy watching him in this space.”

Producer Sheel Kumar added, “My relationship with John and JA Entertainment goes back many years. Coming together for Force 3 feels both familiar and deeply special. I’ve believed in the Force franchise from the very beginning, and Force 3 is a film that comes from a place of trust, comfort and a shared conviction in the story that we want to tell.”

Director Bhav Dhulia said, “Having assisted the late Nishikant Kamat on Force and worked with John during that time, this film feels like coming home in many ways. There is history here, there is emotion here, and that makes Force 3 even more special for me. I fell in love with the script the moment I read it, and I’m truly looking forward to bringing this story to life with John, Harshvardhan and Tanya.”

Force 3 cast reactions and release date

Harshvardhan Rane, who joins the cast in this instalment, said, “It’s an honour to be part of a film like Force 3, which gives me the chance to step into an intense, hardcore action space and bring that brute force alive on screen. John sir is truly cut from a different cloth and has carved his own path in the Indian film industry. To be part of Bhav Dhulia’s grand cinematic vision, alongside John sir, is something I feel genuinely privileged about.”

Tanya Maniktala said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of Force 3. It’s exciting to share screen space with two actors who bring both charm and such strong presence to the screen. What makes this even more special for me is the role I get to play in the story. Being part of a franchise like this is a big moment, and I’m looking forward to giving it everything I have.”

Force 3 is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.