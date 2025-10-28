'Nobody is perfect': Shehnaaz Gill gets real about anger issues and the healing power of therapy Shehnaaz Gill, loved for her unfiltered charm, shared that she’s taken therapy to deal with anger issues. Speaking with a food and travel channel, she said, “Everyone should take therapy...nobody is perfect.” Fans flooded social media praising her honesty and strength.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is known for her bubbly nature and often speaks from the heart. The singer and actor is all set to appear in the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi, alongside Gurjazz, Juss, Udaybir Sandhu, and others in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 31, 2025.

Before the film's premiere, Shehnaaz openly spoke about her success and her experience with therapy, which has once again brought her into the spotlight. She also explained why she needed therapy despite having fame, recognition, and wealth.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about taking therapy for anger issues

In a candid conversation with Curly Tales, Shehnaaz discussed various aspects of life while also giving a house tour. When asked whether she had ever undergone therapy, Shehnaaz said, "I have taken a lot of therapy, especially for my anger issues," she said. She further added, "There comes a time when everybody needs therapy. Everyone should take therapy, because people think they are perfect, but nobody is perfect, and everyone can benefit from it."

Fans show love for Shehnaaz Gill

Fans expressed their love for Shehnaaz and started calling her a very good person, saying that she speaks the truth. One user wrote, "Shehnaaz is the real and pure girl she doesn't have any filter or anything. She love herself so much, and that's totally fine." Another wrote, "She is so genuine, she never pretends to be someone else - So down to earth and fully alive person."

Shehnaaz Gill's work front

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill rose to nationwide fame after appearing in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz appeared in several projects, including Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Honsla Rakh, and Thank You for Coming.

