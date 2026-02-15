Box Office [February 14, 2026]: O Romeo or Tu Yaa Main, which film performed better on Valentine's Day?

New Delhi:

The box office on Saturday had a bit of everything. Some films showed early promise and slowed down, while others picked up pace over the weekend. There is also a clear gap between the two Valentine's Day releases this year - O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main. Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 and Border 2, which had released previously, is continuing to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

O Romeo 2 box office collection Day 2

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo 2 opened at Rs 8.5 crore on Day 1 and saw a healthy jump on Day 2, collecting Rs 12.65 crore. That is a 48.82% increase, taking its two-day total to Rs 21.15 crore. The real test will begin on weekdays, but for now, the film seems to have found some momentum.

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn on Day 2?

With its lead pair Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Yaa Main had a much quieter start. The film collected Rs 0.60 crore on Day 1 and showed some growth on Day 2 with Rs 1.40 crore. Its total after two days stands at Rs 2 crore. The numbers suggest a slow start for the film, and that it will need a stronger push over the weekend to stay in the race.

Mardaani 3 box office collection

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 had already put up Rs 26.3 crore in its first week. On Day 8, it held at Rs 1.85 crore, followed by a strong jump on Day 9 with Rs 3.5 crore. Day 10 brought in Rs 4.25 crore, before dropping sharply on Day 11 to Rs 1.2 crore.

The second week closed at Rs 14.6 crore. On Day 15, the film collected Rs 0.6 crore , and Day 16 saw a jump to Rs 1.65 crore. The total now stands at Rs 43.15 crore.

Border 2 box office collection

Led by an ensemble cast starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 saw a dip in the collections on the third week. The film saw a dip in the collection with Rs 2 crore on Day 18, then rose to Rs 2.5 crore on Day 19 before falling to Rs 1.75 crore on Day 20 and staying at Rs 1.75 crore on Day 21. The Week 3 total stands at Rs 23.35 crore, taking the total tally to Rs 320.45 crore.

Also read: Box Office [February 13, 2026]: How much did O Romeo and Tu Yaa Main earn on Valentine's weekend Day 1