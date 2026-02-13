Box Office [February 13, 2026]: O Romeo vs Tu Yaa Main Day 1 collection, early estimates revealed

New Delhi:

The Friday box office. which also marks the Valentine's Day weekend, presents a mixed picture. As the day progresses, new releases seem to open on a modest note while holdover titles continue to add to their totals. Early estimates suggest that while some films have found initial traction, others are still trying to pick up pace. As always, these figures are expected to change as more data comes in. Among the latest releases, O Romeo has taken a better opening compared to Tu Yaa Main, while Mardaani 3 and Border 2 continue their run with fluctuating trends.

Tu Yaa Main box Day 1 box office collection

Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, opened on a slow note, collecting Rs 0.26 crore on Day 1. The film has not shown any jump yet, and its first day total stands at Rs 0.26 crore, as per early estimates. The numbers are expected to change through Friday. The confirmed numbers will be updated on February 14 by 10.30 am.

How much did O Romeo earn on Day 1?

O Romeo is performing relatively better on its opening day. The film collected Rs 4.23 crore on Day 1, taking its total to Rs 4.23 crore so far, as per advanced reports. While this is a stronger start compared to other releases, its real test will begin over the weekend and into the second week. The confirmed amount will be updated on February 14 by 10.30 am.

Mardaani 3 box office collection

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has shown a pattern of highs and dips over its 15-day run. It opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, followed by a jump to Rs 6.25 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3. However, the weekdays saw a noticeable drop, with collections going down to Rs 2.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 2.1 crore by Day 6. The film closed its first week at Rs 26.3 crore. The second week brought in Rs 14.6 Cr, showing a decline of -44.49%. By Day 15, it added Rs 0.27 crore, taking the total to Rs 41.17 crore, as per early reports. The confirmed amount will be updated on February 14 by 10.30 am.

Border 2 box office collection

Border 2 continues to dominate overall despite the expected drops after a strong opening phase. The film collected Rs 224.25 crore in its first week. In the second week, it added Rs 70.15 crore, showing a decline of -68.72%, which is typical after a big opening. The third week saw further slowdown but steady additions. Collections included Rs 2.85 crore on Day 15, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 16, and Rs 7.25 crore on Day 17. Week 3 closed at Rs 23.35 crore. By Day 22, the film added Rs 0.45 crore, taking its total to Rs 318.2 crore, as per early estimates. The confirmed numbers will be updated on February 14 by 10.30 am.

Also read: O Romeo Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor leads strongly but Vishal Bhardwaj’s narrative weakens after a point