Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Shah Rukh Khan with his daughter Suhana in NYC's shoe store. Video goes viral!

Famous Indian actor and king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan were spotted at a shoe store in New York City. In the year 2023, the actor entertained the audience with his films like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. And now, he is preparing for his next upcoming action-thriller movie 'King' which also features his daughter, Suhana Khan. Last year, with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' Suhana made her Bollywood debut. Currently, she is busy with her father in the pre-production collaboration of their upcoming movie 'King'. They both were spotted by an Indian man at a New Balance shoe store browsing for shoes.

The Indian man, Bunty Bhaiya, a content creator on social media spotted the duo of father and daughter at the New Balance store. He recorded a video in which he can be heard saying, "He is at the New Balance Store in New York where Shah Rukh sir and Suhana have come." In the video, they both were seen trying on the shoes. In less than 24 hrs, the video went viral and gained a million views with more than 27,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

Fan's Reactions

Wanting to know about the real side of the famous actor Shah Rukh Khan, more than 300 people commented on the video. A user with the name 'beingdeepa05' commented, "he's very rude. Did you meet and you spoke?" The content creator replied to it, "He wasn't. He was talking to everyone who approached them." Another SRK fan commented and wanted to know if was there anyone else with the duo. Bunty Bhaiya said, "There was no one except both of them. I walked out of the store and about half a street before, they took a turn."

Father and a Daughter's bond

It is known that Suhana Khan shares a close bond with her father Shah Rukh Khan, who is a well-known superstar worldwide. Suhana and Shah Rukh were seen having a good time during the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).