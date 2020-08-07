Shah Rukh Khan to reportedly star in Pathan, might reunite with Deepika Padukone

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SHAH RUKH KHAN As per reports, the film is expected to be a lavishly-mounted, action-drama that Siddharth wanted to shoot at several virgin locations around the world like War.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been waiting eagerly for a film announcement from their favourite superstar. There has been a lot of rumours regarding SRK's upcoming project. As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh can be seen in an actioner directed by War fame Siddharth Anand. It will be a Yash Raj Films project and Deepika Padukone can be the female lead. The movie is said to be titled as Pathan.

According to a report in Peeping Moon as quoted by Koimoi.com, “The script is almost ready and SRK has signed the papers and is now sitting with YRF honchos to figure out shooting schedules and timelines. The studio’s 50th anniversary is next month and Aditya Chopra is expected to announce Pathan and give its release date as October 2, 2021 – Gandhi Jayanti.”

“The film is expected to be a lavishly-mounted, action-drama that Siddharth wanted to shoot at several virgin locations around the world like War. But with Covid-19 showing no signs of receding, YRF is exploring other options. Pathan was to go on the floor in October, but no date has now been fixed,” the source added further.

