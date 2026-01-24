Shah Rukh Khan's King to release just a week apart from Avengers Doomsday in December; fans react Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film King will be releasing in the same month as Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since the announcement of King, fans have reacted to this box-office clash.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is set to release just a week before Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday in December, creating a major box-office clash. Fans of both films are excited to see the box office showdown between Bollywood superstar and Hollywood superhero ensemble.

This news has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans discussing which movie will dominate the box office. Read on to know when is King and Avengers: Doomsday releasing.

SRK's King to release just a week apart from Avengers Doomsday in December 2026

According to an announcement by director Siddharth Anand, King will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr's superhero film Avengers: Doomsday will release just a week earlier, on December 18, 2026.

Fans react to King and Avengers Doomsday clash

Social media users quickly reacted to King's release date, pointing out that Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday will also release in December 2026, leading to a box-office competition.

One X user wrote, "Bruh seriously to clash with doomsday (sic)." Another added, "SRK be like: ye bacche karein ek dusre bollywood actors se clash hum KING hain hum seedha Hollywood (Marvel) se clash karte hain yaani Avengers: Doomsday ye himmat sirf ek "*KING*" hi kar sakta hai..(sic)."

All you need to know about King's cast

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's King is a gangster drama which features an esemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will be making her big-screen debut with this film.

