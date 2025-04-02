Shah Rukh Khan only follows these five ladies on Instagram apart from his son Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following of 47.8 M fans on Instagram, but the actor follows only his special people. There are a total of 6 names on this list, one of which is the actor's elder son Aryan Khan.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans. Not only in India, but people all over the world are his admirers. Talking about Instagram, 47.8 million people follow SRK on this platform. But the actor only follows six people on Instagram, out of which one is his elder son Aryan Khan and the other five are the closest ladies of Shah Rukh Khan's life. So let's have a look at the people the superstar follows on the social networking site, Instagram other than his son, who soon making his directorial debut with the Netflix series Ba*ds of Bollywood.

Gauri Khan

It is not difficult to guess that one of the six people Shah Rukh follows on Instagram is his wife Gauri Khan. During his career, SRK has romanced many actresses in many films. However, in real life, he was only around Gauri. The superstar met Gauri before he became a hit in films and after falling in love, both of them got married. In October 1991, he expressed his love. They have been married for more than 30 years. They have three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana Khan

Khan is a wonderful father. He loves all his three children very much. He has never failed to prove this. He is very close to his daughter Suhana. The actor also says that she is his beloved. That is why he also follows his daughter. The actor also keeps an eye on every picture of her, which is why his funny comments are seen on every post of Suhana. Currently, Suhana has also entered films and will soon be seen in the film King with her father.

Alia Chibba

Family is everything for Shah Rukh Khan! Out of the six people whom SRK follows on Instagram, this person is also related to his family. We are talking about Alia Chhiba, who lives in Delhi and is Gauri Khan's niece. Alia is SRK's brother-in-law's daughter. Alia is very close to her cousins ​​Suhana, Aryan and AbRam and has been seen with them many times.

Pooja Dadlani

There is another name in Shah Rukh's follow list which is very close to him, this is his manager Pooja Dadlani. Both are always seen together. Pooja travels everywhere with Khan. She is not only his manager, but is also a close friend of him and Gauri. Pooja Dadlani is connected to the entire family and has been Shah Rukh Khan's manager since 2012.

Kajal Anand

Apart from his family and manager, Kajal Anand's name is also included in Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 'following' list. Kajal Anand, who hosts star-studded celebrity parties, is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Her close friends in the film industry fondly call her Putlu. Kajal Anand is a lawyer by profession and is also the owner of many brands. She has also been a part of Sanjay Dutt's legal team. Currently, she has left the practice and runs many lifestyle and fashion brands.

