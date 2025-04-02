Controversy deepens over Pakistani actor Fahad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's film 'Abir Gulaal' Fahad Khan's Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal also features Vaani Kapoor. He will be seen in an Indian film after 9 years.

Fawad Khan has been gearing up for the release of his Bollywood comeback movie. However, as soon as the teaser of Abir Gulaal was released on Tuesday, controversy deepened. After the Producers and Film-Television Directors Association, now Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has also come out in protest against this film

MNS has announced that they will not allow the film Abir Gulaal to be released in Maharashtra. MNS also added that they will not allow any film of Pakistani artists to be released in India.

It is significant to note that the teaser of the film Abir Gulaal has been released, this film is going to be released on 9 May. Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is also in this film along with Fahad

