Shah Rukh Khan hugs Salman Khan during Maharashtra CM's oath-ceremony | WATCH

Maharashtra has got its new CM. Today on December 5, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Many big faces of Bollywood were seen in this swearing-in ceremony. A video from this event is now going viral on social media, where the two biggest superstars of the country could be seen together after a short joint-disappearance. Yes! we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The two greeted each other with a hug at Azad Maidan during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM.

For the unversed, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde took the oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. BJP legislature party leader Fadnavis took oath as chief minister, while Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

