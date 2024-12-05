Shah Rukh, Salman, Ranbir arrive at Azad Maidan to attend Maharashtra CM's oath-ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Salman Khan arrives at Azad Maidan for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony. Several Bollywood celebs have turned up for Maharashtra CM's oath-ceremony in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. From Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to their juniors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have arrived at the venue.

Salman Khan

Amid tight security, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arrived Azad Maidan.

Shah Rukh Khan

Badshaah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is also here to attend the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government.

Ranbir and Ranveer

Bollywood the next-gen actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were seen engrossed in a conversation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and daughter in law Radhika Merchant has arrived for the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government.

Sanjay Dutt

Munna Bhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt has also arrived for the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government.

Sachin Tendulkar

Attendees at the Maharashtra government oath ceremony include Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, his wife Anjali, and Sachin Tendulkar.

For the unversed, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde is set to take the oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister under the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. BJP legislature party leader Fadnavis would take oath as chief minister, while Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as his deputies at the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

