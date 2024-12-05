When is Kay Kay Menon starrer Special Ops' new season releasing?

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Know about Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops' new season here

The demand for OTT platforms and web content is increasing day by day. There are many web series whose stories are attracting the audience a lot. One of these series is 'Special Ops' that released on Disney+Hotstar in 2020. It features notable actors like Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Karan Tacker and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. While the first season was released in 2020, its prequel was released in 2021. Now the audience is waiting for the new season of this series, hence, let's know when will Menon return as Himmat Singh on our OTT screens.

This is why the new season of Special Ops is taking time

After the success of Special Ops and its spin-off season, director Neeraj Pandey considers it necessary to take the story of this web series forward. Now there are reports that the next season of this spy thriller web series may be officially announced soon. Neeraj Pandey says, "We have completed the shooting of the show. We have shot Special Ops in many corners of the world from Budapest to Turkey and Georgia. Currently, this show is in post-production. The visual effects (VFX) of this show will be much bigger than the previous show. In such a situation, most of the time is being spent on VFX. Work is currently going on on that. It is expected that the VFX work will be completed in three months".

It is safe to say that the series will be released in 2025's first half. It is significant to note that after Special Ops was released in the year 2020, Special Ops 1.5 - The Himmat Story came in the year 2021. Let us tell you that the story of Special Ops is based on the life of a RAW agent, which shows his struggle. KayKay Menon has played the character of Himmat Singh in Neeraj Pandey's web series. The director is best known for films like Special 26, A Wednesday and Baby.

