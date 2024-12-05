Why did Shah Rukh leave Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'Extreme City'? Reveals director Paul Schrader

Follow us on Image Source : X Here's why Shah Rukh left Leonardo DiCaprio's film

Famous Hollywood director Paul Schrader recently spoke about his shelved film 'Extreme City'. For those who don't know, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was cast opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in this film. The project began during the 2011 Berlin Film Festival, with Martin Scorsese attached as executive producer. However, the film eventually stalled and the main reasons behind this were Shah Rukh Khan's waning interest and his hesitation to play a secondary role compared to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Director's big revelation

Paul shared during a podcast interview that there was a lot of enthusiasm for this film initially and the three had also discussed its possibilities together in Berlin, but over time Shah Rukh's attention started shifting from the project, after which the film was shelved. According to him, if SRK had participated in this film, he would have had to play a 'secondary' role as compared to Leonardo DiCaprio, which was a completely new thing for the Indian superstar.

Paul Schrader said, "Shah Rukh is the boss. He appoints directors himself and sometimes hires multiple directors for the same film. He can choose different directors for music, action, and individual scenes." He also said that SRK had never worked under the direction of any writer and this made him uncomfortable.

Shah Rukh's role in this film

In the story of this film, Shah Rukh was to play the role of a gangster, who confronts an American police officer played by Leonardo. However, the project was closed due to SRK's loss of interest and with this Leonardo DiCaprio also lost interest in this film.

Shah Rukh will be seen in King

Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in the film 'King'. In this film, he will be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan is playing a negative role in the film. It is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. 'King' will release in 2026.

