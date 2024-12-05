Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Pushpa 2 Movie Review: Allu Arjun Turns Flower Not Fire In 'The Rule', Fahadh Faasil Gets Raw Deal

Pushpa 2 Movie Review: Allu Arjun turns flower not fire in 'The Rule', Fahadh Faasil gets raw deal

Allu Arjun's Pan Indian film Pushpa 2: The Rule has been released in theatres. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. Read its full review here.

Sakshi Verma Published : Dec 05, 2024 14:31 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 14:46 IST
Pushpa 2 Movie Review
Read Pushpa 2: The Rule Movie Review HerePhoto:TMDB
  • Movie Name:Pushpa 2: The Rule
  • Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5
  • Release Date: December 5, 2024
  • Director: Sukumar
  • Genre: Action-Drama

Yes! It is not easy to make a sequel to a superhit film; past several Pan India films have been significant examples of that fact. However, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has now emerged as a major example of what can go wrong in a sequel when a filmmaker and actor are keen on an ego-based film rather than focusing on its hanging storyline. Moreover, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who gave superhit songs like 'Teri Jhalak Asharfi' and 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa: The Rise disappoints in the sequel, that too big time! However, if this film is being praised then it should only be because of Allu Arjun and his swag. The actor seems more comfortable and rooted this time and why not? He's been in the role of Pushparaj for 5 years now. 

Pushpa 2 majorly falls between three narratives- Pushparaj Vs CM, Pushparaj Vs Shekhawat and Pushpa's childhood trauma. Yes! Srivalli's character this time is as insignificant as female speakers in Parliament. This time Sukumar brought Sreeleela to cross her path, but she neither has the saltiness of Samantha nor the agility of a lead. Shreyas Talpade has once again brought the character of Pushpa Raj to life on screen in the Hindi version. 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement