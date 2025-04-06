Uttar Pradesh shocker: Nephews kill uncle over 'division' of harvested crop in Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh shocker: According to police reports, the incident took place when Prahlad was involved in a heated argument with his nephews, Ravindra and Jaipal, regarding the distribution of the harvested wheat crop.

Uttar Pradesh shocker: According to police reports, two men allegedly killed their uncle on Sunday (April 6) in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district following a dispute over the division of harvested crop. The incident occurred when 65-year-old Prahlad, from Jivani Siura village, was involved in a heated argument with his nephews, Ravindra and Jaipal, regarding the distribution of the harvested wheat crop, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhaware Diksha Arun said that as the matter escalated, the two attacked their uncle with sticks. "The assault resulted in severe injuries, and Prahlad died at the spot," the officer added.

A case has been registered, and a search is underway for the accused, who fled the scene, he said.

Woman held for killing husband in Bijnor

A woman, who claimed that her husband died of a heart attack, was on Sunday arrested after a post-mortem revealed that the 30-year-old man was strangled, police said. On April 4, Deepak, a railway employee, was found dead at his rented residence in Najibabad’s Adarshnagar area, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said.

His wife Shivani had contacted her brother-in-law Piyush and informed him that Deepak had suffered a heart attack and was being taken to a hospital, he said. When Piyush reached the hospital, he found that Deepak had already passed away, the officer said.

Suspecting foul play, Piyush filed a written complaint with the police, requesting an autopsy. "The post-mortem report revealed that Deepak's death was not due to a heart attack, but rather strangulation. Following this revelation, we apprehended Shivani for questioning," the officer said.

"Shivani is currently being interrogated regarding the circumstances surrounding Deepak's death," ASP Vajpayee said. Deepak and Shivani had a love marriage approximately one-and-a-half-year ago and have a six-month-old daughter. A probe is underway in the matter, the police said.