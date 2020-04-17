Along with the tweet, Shah Rukh shared a link through which one can make contributions to an NGO working for animal rights.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his latest tweet urged his fans and followers to have compassion towards animals. Just like humans, animals too have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In his tweet on Friday, SRK asked his fans to be kind towards stray and abandoned animals. Asking for contributions towards the cause, SRK wrote: "As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let’s make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion".

Along with the tweet, the actor shared a link through which one can make contributions to an NGO working for animal rights.

As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion.



Help @amtmindia via

https://t.co/IoZC3Y1mcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2020

Previously several actors, such as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Twinkle Khanna and Saqib Saleem, have spoken about how animals are being abandoned and mistreated during the pandemic. Alia in her social media statement had written: “there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading coronavirus and people should not abandon their pets for fear of infection.”

Twinkle Khanna too shared a photo of herself with her pet and wrote: "There is no evidence that dogs and cats pass on COVID-19! Because of misleading posters and dubious sources of information, people are abandoning their pets! A cuddle a day keeps the doctor and the vet away, so do cuddle awa #Dogperson".

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, through his companies- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - had announced donations to several relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others. The actor also offered his office building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be used as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

