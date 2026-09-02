Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 50 crore-mark; here's how much Shobhinaw Satyaa's film on Neem Karoli Baba earned

Hanuman Ansh continued its impressive box-office run on its fourth Tuesday, with the devotional film showing a notable jump in daily collections. The film, which stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, has found a strong audience despite its relatively low-key theatrical start. Find out how much the film earned on its fourth week.

Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 50 crore-mark

On Day 26, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.50 crore across 7,008 shows, according to the figures shared by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 46% occupancy on Tuesday, showing that audience interest has remained strong even in its fourth week.

The latest collection has taken Hanuman Ansh's total India net collection to Rs 54.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 63.82 crore. The film also crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark with its latest earnings.

Hanuman Ansh records a big jump on Day 26

The film's Tuesday collection was 54.5% higher than its previous day's earnings of Rs 5.50 crore. This gives Hanuman Ansh another strong day at the box office and shows that the film continues to hold audience attention well into its theatrical run.

Hanuman Ansh started with modest earnings on Week 1

Hanuman Ansh released on August 7, 2026, in theatres. The film opened with a modest Rs 0.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 0.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 0.30 crore on Day 3. It then collected Rs 0.10 crore on Day 4, Rs 0.13 crore on Day 5, another Rs 0.13 crore on Day 6 and Rs 0.12 crore on Day 7. The film's Week 1 collection stood at Rs 1.08 crore.

However, the film's fate changed in Week 3, where it saw a huge jump due to positive word of mouth. The film has been unstoppable at the box office ever since.

Shobhinaw Satyaa's performance as Neem Karoli Baba has been one of the key talking points around the film. The cast also includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

Hanuman Ansh film duration

The film is currently doing phenomenally well in theatres, despite new releases from both Bollywood and South. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

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