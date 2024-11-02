Shah Rukh Khan birthday: SRK thanks fans in signature style amid celebration, says 'Sending you all my love'

Follow us on Image Source : SRK (INSTAGRAM) SRK thanks fans in signature style.

Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is lovingly called King Khan by his admirers, turned 59 on November 2. Like every year, this time too, he met with his fans and interacted with them at a special event organised in Mumbai.

SRK not only danced with his fans on his songs but also answered their fun questions related to his professional life and personal life in the most candid manner.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, SRK dropped a post to thank fans for extending their warm wishes on his special day. Sharing a snap from the birthday fan-meeting he had held earlier today, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love."

In the pic, the B-town megastar could be seen striking his iconic pose as a huge crowd of fans cheered him on.

B-town actor promises fans to make special films for next 10 years

He promised his fans to keep them entertained for at least the next 10 years with "very special films".

"I really want to make very special films for the next 10 years...I really want to entertain all of you happily," he said, evoking a loud cheer from the audience. SRK also shared that he will come up with his new film very soon. However, he did not disclose the details.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh has 'King' in his kitty with his daughter Suhana Khan. In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, SRK discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Image Source : ANI Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with fans.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject.

SRK spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching".

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with visuals from the fan event. SRK kept his birthday look comfy and super cool. He donned a casual t-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie.