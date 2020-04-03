'Thank you mat karo, hukm karo': Shah Rukh Khan tells Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 contributions

Shah Rukh Khan won the hearts of many on social media.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has won several hearts by announcing a series of initiatives to fight COVID-19 besides making donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund and Delhi chief minister’s fund, among others. Expressing gratitude towards King Khan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to thank him. However, it was the superstar's humble reply that won hearts.

Delhi CM tweeted: “Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour. @iamsrk," to which the actor replied, “सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir."(Sir, you are from Delhi, don’t thank me, order me. We will do everything we can for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. If God wills, we will triumph over this crisis soon).

Earlier, Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to thank SRK for his initiatives to combat the coronavirus and lockdown effects.“We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you,” Shah Rukh replied.

On Thursday, releasing a long statement on his social media, Shah Rukh wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”